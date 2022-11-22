“Anti-Hero” Is Taylor Swift’s 2nd Biggest Single Ever!

Wow! Taylor Swift is on a run!

It was revealed over the weekend that Taylor Swift’s blockbuster new album, Midnights, returned to the No. 1 spot on the latest Billboard 200 chart for a third total week. Now, her incredible run of success continues on the singles chart, too! On the new Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” is No. 1 for a fourth week!

The single is now tied with “Shake It Off” for Swift’s second-longest run at No. 1. Both are second to only “Blank Space,” which was on top for 7 total weeks back in 2014 and 2015! Check out the views topping 3 billion (with a “B”)!

Meanwhile, there could be a silver lining in the recent Taylor Swift/Ticketmaster debacle. Many Swifties, now grownups in their 30s, could be driven to engage politically, invoking change. Remember angered fans could not get tickets to Taylor’s “Eras Tour” due to Ticketmasters’ system being overwhelmed and people buying the tickets for resale.

Ticketmaster then called off the general sale of tour tickets, fueling lawmakers to open an investigation of Ticketmaster and the monopoly it holds. Jean Sinzdak, associate director for the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, says, “People are really sharing their feelings about that and building a movement about that online, which I really think is quite fascinating. It’s certainly an opportunity to engage people politically.”

With Taylor’s fanbase being so large, their determination for change could force the government’s hand to act on Ticketmaster and enact a policy change, but it will depend on how committed they are to revenge.