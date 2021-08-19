Anthony Mackie Will Take On Captain America’s Shield In A New Marvel Movie

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon was faced with the decision to take on the shield after Captain America gave it to him at the end of “Avengers: End Game”. The Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continued that story line. Falcon does eventually carry the shield, opening up the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Anthony as the new Captain America for a 4th movie!
It’s unclear when Captain America 4 might land in theaters, but we did find out a big piece of information about the next Marvel film to hit theaters!