Another Winning Streak On ‘Jeopardy!’ Is Over At 40 Games

Amy Schneider was on a run, aiming to knock out Ken Jenning’s record of 74 games (in front of host Ken Jennings), but that came to a halt Wednesday at 40 games.
Amy was dethroned by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, who won the match with a correct Final Jeopardy response. He ended the game with $29,600, a full $10,000 more than Amy who didn’t have an answer for the final clue.
Schneider racked up $1,382,800 over her 40-game streak, ranking fourth all time on the Jeopardy! money list behind Ken Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601). She passed Amodio on Monday to claim the second-longest win streak, behind only Jennings’ 74-game run.
“It’s really been an honor,” said Schneider, the first transgender person to be a Jeopardy! champ and now the winningest woman in the show’s history. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”