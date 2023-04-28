99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Another “Smurf” Movie Is Coming With Rihanna As Smurfette

April 28, 2023 6:46AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Rihanna will voice Smurfette and write and perform new music for an upcoming Smurfs animated movie from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies  She was at CinemaCon Thursday joking, “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out.”

She’s also going to wear the executive producer hat on the movie. Not much is known about the plot other than it with tackle the central question, “What is a Smurf?”…and is expected in theaters February 14th, 2025.

Rihanna’s acting resume also includes voicing the lead character in 2015 DreamWorks animated film Home, as well as acting in live-action movies Battleship, Ocean’s 8, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

More about:
animated movie
Paramount Pictures
Rihanna
Smurfette
Smurfs

POPULAR POSTS

1

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
2

Kentucky Resident Suing Netflix For $1 Million For Using His Photo
3

A 'Twilight' Series Is In The Works
4

Britney Spears' Book Almost Done And She's "Not Holding Back"
5

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Back Together?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE