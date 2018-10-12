Another Royal Wedding In The Books with Princess Eugenie

First of all, THIS DRESS IS AMAZING!!! And her tiara is breathtaking. She almost looks like Princess Ariel.

Princess Eugenie got married today, and the guest list was amazing with of course Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Kate and William’s kiddos, and MORE! Just look at it!

 

A fairytale wedding fit for a princess. ✨ | 📷: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

These royal brides were all stunning! 😍Which look was your fave? | 📷: Getty; AP

