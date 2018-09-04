Another “Police Academy” Movie Is Coming??

Steve Guttenberg, star of the 1980s “Police Academy” franchise, tweeted on Monday that a new movie was in the works.

He dropped that little nugget on us when he responded to a tweet that asked him to please film another movie and do it in London.

There are seven movies already in the franchise, the first of which was 1984.

The last film released in the series was 1994’s “Police Academy: Mission to Moscow.”

 

MORE HERE

