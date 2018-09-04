Another “Police Academy” Movie Is Coming??

Steve Guttenberg, star of the 1980s “Police Academy” franchise, tweeted on Monday that a new movie was in the works.

He dropped that little nugget on us when he responded to a tweet that asked him to please film another movie and do it in London.

Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied! https://t.co/HxzdmqS6WP — Steve Guttenberg (@SteveGuttbuck) September 3, 2018

There are seven movies already in the franchise, the first of which was 1984.

The last film released in the series was 1994’s “Police Academy: Mission to Moscow.”

MORE HERE