Another Lil Nas X Songs Gets Covered By Kidz Bop

Some parents aren’t wild about the influence Lil Nas X might have on their children. Many were outraged by the idea that he could collaborate with the children’s music group “The Wiggles” most recently. That doesn’t stop Kidz Bop from redoing his songs, though. And he thinks it’s funny too!

LNX tweeted a snippet of the cover of “Star Walkin'” this week:

💀 pic.twitter.com/cg2uX923Rz — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) January 20, 2023

It’s probably clear that’s he’s laughing “dead” over this cover.

Here’s the whole thing for your listening pleasure:

Maybe one of the best lines that was changed was “been a person since I met my own momma.” Because, like… what?