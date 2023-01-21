99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Another Lil Nas X Songs Gets Covered By Kidz Bop

January 21, 2023 11:00AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Some parents aren’t wild about the influence Lil Nas X might have on their children. Many were outraged by the idea that he could collaborate with the children’s music group “The Wiggles” most recently. That doesn’t stop Kidz Bop from redoing his songs, though. And he thinks it’s funny too!

LNX tweeted a snippet of the cover of “Star Walkin'” this week:

It’s probably clear that’s he’s laughing “dead” over this cover.

Here’s the whole thing for your listening pleasure:

Maybe one of the best lines that was changed was “been a person since I met my own momma.” Because, like… what?

