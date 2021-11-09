Another Incident On The Set Of Alec Baldwin’s Movie “Rust”

The set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” seems to be a little cursed after a SECOND incident just happened. A crew member was bitten by a venomous spider and production had to be halted once again. His arm may need to be amputated. This news comes just weeks after cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was fatally shot after a prop gun held by Baldwin was fired on the set in New Mexico.
Baldwin doesn’t think Rust production will resume at all, and a second incident that has arisen from the set in recent days may prove that to be true. Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger, was closing the set when he was bitten by a brown recluse spider. A fundraising page has provided updates about his condition and revealed that he suffered necrosis and sepsis in his arm following the bite. Miller is currently hospitalized and has already undergone multiple surgeries to fight the infection caused by the bit, but it is possible that he could lose his arm if the infection can’t be controlled.
The Rust production crew has declined to comment on the incident thus far. A crew member has spoken out about conditions on set:
MORE HERE