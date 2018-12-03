Another Former Scientologist Says She Auditioned Girlfriends For Tom Cruise

Valerie Haney, another former member of the Church of Scientology is talking about her escape, and says Tom Cruise absolutely audition actresses for the role of his girlfriend.

That story has been out there for years. Valerie Haney told her story on the premiere of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”. She was a member of Scientology’s inner elite Sea Org for 22 years, and said she was in charge of a church program that auditioned women to be Cruise’s girlfriend, saying it “absolutely happened.”

The church says she’s lying.

