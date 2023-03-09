Another Deadly Concert Crowd Surge Claims Two Lives

Source: YouTube

Police in Rochester, New York are still trying to figure out what caused the crowd to surge toward the front of the building during rapper GloRilla’s show Sunday night. Possibilities include crowd size, gunshots, pepper spray or other contributing factors. Entertainment Tonight spoke with a woman who was in the crowd and shot video minutes before the chaos ensued, and she didn’t know what caused the crowd to rush to the exit.

23-year-old GloRilla says she’s “heartbroken and devastated” two women lost their lives in the surge. A crowd safety experts says if you find yourself in this situation, hold your arms out in front of you to create a pocket of space between you and the person in front. Stay standing and help others to stay up, too. And don’t yell…that uses up oxygen you may need to keep from passing out.