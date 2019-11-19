      Weather Alert

Another ‘CATS’ Trailer…And The Comments Are LOL

Nov 19, 2019 @ 1:33pm

If you’re judging by the comments on the latest trailer for ‘CATS’, this movie might have trouble clawing its way to the top of the box office. Get it? Clawing??

 

It’s just…weird. Some comments:

Nope still creepy I will say I do enjoy that everything is giant size compared to them rather than them be human sized cats they’re cat sized humans.

Why isn’t this labeled as a horror movie?

It Chapter 2: We are the scariest film of the year.  Cats: Hold my milk

Taylor shimmying her cat boobs is truly the strangest thing.

What do YOU think? Will you see it?

