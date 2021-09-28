      Weather Alert

Another Britney Spears Documentary On Hulu Has Insider Bombshells About Surveillance On Britney

Sep 28, 2021 @ 6:15am

Hulu/FX is dropping their New York Times documentary, “Controlling Britney Spears”, that has bombshell allegations from an insider about surveillance of Britney’s conversations and activities. An extension security and surveillance system was set up in her house that recorded her phone conversations that “were so often used to control her.” Alex Vlasov used to work for Black Box Security, and says her phone was mirrored so all messages, calls, notes and browser history could be seen. And audio recording device was even installed in her bedroom.

 

Her father, Jamie Spears, contends he had permission from the court overseeing her conservatorship for all of this. Britney has another court hearing this Wednesday in her conservatorship battle. “Controlling Britney Spears” premiere’s Friday on Hulu/FX.

 

