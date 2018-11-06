Another Bachelor Franchise Couple Calls It Quits

We had hopes for these two….after three years together, Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have split.

She had been warding off fans theories that they were headed that way in the last several months. She addressed it on her podcast and says it has been rough as she has been in Canada while he stayed in Nashville launching his business. Us Weekly had their statement:

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us on Friday, November 2. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

