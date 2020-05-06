Another Baby For Britney??
“Hit Me Baby…One More Time!” Britney Spears wants to start a family with her boyfriend of three years, Sam Asghari, but her conservatorship is getting in the way.
“Britney told the probate investigator late last year she wanted to have a baby,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her dad [Jamie Spears] had always been against Britney getting pregnant.”
She started dating Asghari, 26, in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. A source told Us exclusively in 2018 that the couple have talked “about having babies together” as Britney “feels much more mature now” than she did when she had sons Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, in her early 20s with her then-husband, Kevin Federline.
