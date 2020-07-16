Annnnnd Kanye Is Back IN The Presidential Race Filing Official Paperwork
Staffers had reportedly they were told he was done 10 days after announcing, but it looks like the Kanye train is still on the tracks. But it looks like Kanye West crossed one hurdle by filing the first Federal Election Commission form required to become a presidential candidate yesterday. He made up his own party to run under…BDY, which stands for the Birthday party.
He still has to file the second, and more important FEC form required to run for president – Statement of Candidacy. This form proves show a candidate has raised or spent more than $5,000 in campaign activity and would trigger immediate candidacy status. Kanye is officially on the ballot in Oklahoma, according to the state’s Election Board.
MORE HERE