Anne Heche Passes Away At 53

Aug 12, 2022 @ 11:54pm

Anne Heche has passed away at the age of 53 a week after a string of car crashes. She was seen on Ring cameras speeding through a residential area after hitting a garage and then ending up destroying a residence.

Drugs (including cocaine) were found in her system, but more tests were needed to decipher which were administered at the hospital.

My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” her oldest son Homer said in a statement Friday. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

The woman whose home she destroyed says she lost everything .

 

