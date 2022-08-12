Anne Heche “Not Expected To Survive” According To Her Rep

It’s sadly not looking good for actress Anne Heche, who has been in a coma since a string of car accidents, the last of which when her car crashed into and destroyed a home.
Her rep released a statement on behalf of her family Thursday saying: “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition,” “She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.”
On August 5th, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles, injuring the woman inside. Fifty-nine firefighters rescued Heche from the crash and she was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns. The home was completely destroyed. Heche’s accident was her third car crash within a 30-minute span, and LAPD sources said Thursday that the actress’ blood test results came up positive for both cocaine and fentanyl (which could have been administered at the hospital for pain).
