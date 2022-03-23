      Weather Alert

Anne Hathaway’s Cupcake Life Hack

Mar 23, 2022 @ 9:31am

Anne Hathaway life hack alert! She basically rips off the bottom half of the cupcake bread and puts it on top of the frosting.  It makes it more like a sandwich or a whoopie pie. On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Anne said she did it at a friend’s birthday party and it, quote, “stopped the party.” Quote, “You take it and you pull it apart and then you flip it.  And then you have a sandwich and don’t get frosting up your nose . . .  Then it feels more casual, almost like an hors d’oeuvre.”

Then she had Kelly on the floor during a game…

 

TAGS
Anne Hathaway cupcake Kelly Clarkson life hack The Kelly Clarkson Show
POPULAR POSTS
The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
Vet Soothes A Scared Dog At The Vet
Justin Bieber's Stage Goes Dark Mid-Song
Ellen Degeneres' Last Talk Show Episode Airs May 26
Kenny Payne Named New Men's Head Basketball Coach At Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On