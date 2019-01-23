Anne Hathaway Is Not Drinking For 18 Years

Actress Anne Hathaway doesn’t plan to have her next drink until 2036.

Yesterday, on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Anne said: ”I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years.”

She said she stumbled into a meeting with the director of ‘Serenity’, hungover, after a night on the town with co-star Matthew McConaughey, but that’s not why she’s quitting. The decision was actually all about her 2-year-old son.

Hathaway said: ”I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school; I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Biggest Oscar Nomination Snubs Prepare Your Body For The Poppy Bowl No…Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Are NOT Dating SJP Is Bringing Carrie Bradshaw Back To Life For A Good Cause James Corden And The Cast Of ‘Lego Movie 2’ Go To Space Camp Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her For The Grammys
Comments