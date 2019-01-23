Anne Hathaway Is Not Drinking For 18 Years

Actress Anne Hathaway doesn’t plan to have her next drink until 2036.

Yesterday, on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Anne said: ”I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years.”

She said she stumbled into a meeting with the director of ‘Serenity’, hungover, after a night on the town with co-star Matthew McConaughey, but that’s not why she’s quitting. The decision was actually all about her 2-year-old son.

Hathaway said: ”I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school; I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”