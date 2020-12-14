Anna Kendrick’s Twitter Got Hacked And Sent Out Some Really Bad Tweets
If you follow Anna Kendrick’s official Twitter account, you know she’s pretty funny. But you probably wondered what the heck was up Saturday night.
Starting around 5:26 p.m., a series of tweets were sent out to Kendrick’s 7.2 million followers that used offensive language. Sentences such as “shoutout my n*gga james bro” and “funky in this bih” were among the approximately thirty tweets. And the website on the account was changed to “Thug.org.” Twitter users immediately caught on, and it looks like her team confirmed that her account was hacked.
The tweets were deleted by 5:48pm and the website on Kendrick’s account reverted back to the page for her paperback book of personal essays, titled Scrappy Little Nobody. The book is a New York Times bestseller.
