Anna Kendrick Is The Most Dangerous Celebrity To Search On The Internet
Anna Kendrick ranks at the top of McAfee’s U.S. list of most dangerous celebrities to search for online.
For the 14th year, the computer virus fighters have researched which famous names generate the riskiest search results that could potentially trigger consumers to unknowingly install malware on their devices. Anna beat out the likes of Diddy, Blake Lively, Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo as the most dangerous celebrity to search for.
McAfee notes, “Consumers are searching the web for free online entertainment now more than ever, and as cybercriminals continue to implement deceptive practices such as fake sites claiming to offer free content, it is crucial that fans stay vigilant about protecting their digital lives and think twice before clicking.”
On last year’s list – where “Gilmore Girls” star Alexis Bledel took the top spot — Kendrick was No. 4. Why was Anna so hot? She’s the voice of Poppy in “Trolls World Tour” out early this year.
The No. 2 most dangerous celebrity is hip hop mogul Sean Combs and Blake Lively at No. 3. Mariah Carey is No. 4, followed by ex-NSync member Justin Timberlake (No. 5) and Taylor Swift (No. 6).
McAfee said hackers have been taking advantage of the fact more people were spending more time online since they were home during the pandemic.
