Anna Faris talked about her ex-husband Chris Pratt’s engagement on her podcast and said he texted her to tell her after he proposed.

She says she’s truly happy for them and joked that she’s an ordained minister who could perform the ceremony! They have a great co-parenting relationship and says she loves his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger. She loves that their son, Jack, can be surrounded by all this love! In fact, Anna and her boyfriend took Jack trick-or-treating with Chris and Katherine.

