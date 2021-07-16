      Weather Alert

Anitta Is More Than Just A Girl From Rio

Jul 16, 2021 @ 9:08am

Not every artist has over 50 million people following their every move on Instagram, or is getting calls from Mariah Carey giving life advice. That’s partly why Billboard named Anitta as more influential than Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

In episode 19 of the Spout Podcast, the Brazilian sensation spouts off on how she does it all: from overseeing contracts to project rollouts, marketing, and more. She also explains the importance of being open and honest with fans and answers questions about plastic surgery, her partying lifestyle, and her dating life.

Want more Spout?

        

TAGS
Anitta Spout Podcast
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Campfire Cones Look DELISH
Alien Abduction Contract
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Mila Kunis Talked Him Out Of Going to Space and He Sold His Ticket
That Time Sam Was Named Cashier Of The Week At Walmart And The Internet Erupted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On