The Animal Cracker box changed its design and some people can’t handle change.

Nabisco has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum’s Animals Crackers after relenting to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Instead of showing the animals in cages, the new boxes feature the animals wandering in a grassland. So we went to their Facebook page to read some of the comments.

Remember, the cracker is not changing… just the packaging.