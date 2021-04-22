      Weather Alert

Angelina Jolie Says Her “Family Situation” Has Kept Her From Directing

Apr 22, 2021 @ 7:19am

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were legally declared single in 2019, but their ongoing divorce still isn’t final.

She recently told Entertainment Weekly: “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.”  She said there hasn’t been enough time to commit to her dream of directing, so she has concentrated on acting jobs.

“I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she said.

MORE HERE

TAGS
aNGELINA JOLIE BRAD PITT directing Divorce Family situation
POPULAR POSTS
There May Be A Baby Dinosaur Running Around Florida
You Laugh You Lose: Jamaican Proctologist
Demi Lovato Vs. Frozen Yogurt
Fyre Festival Attendees Win $2 Million Settlement In Class Action Lawsuit
Producers Of "Scream 5" Are Throwing Fans Off With Multiple Screenplays And Edits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE