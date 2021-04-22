Angelina Jolie Says Her “Family Situation” Has Kept Her From Directing
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were legally declared single in 2019, but their ongoing divorce still isn’t final.
She recently told Entertainment Weekly: “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.” She said there hasn’t been enough time to commit to her dream of directing, so she has concentrated on acting jobs.
“I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she said.
MORE HERE