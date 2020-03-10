Angelina Jolie Reveals Two Daughters Had Surgery
Angelina Jolie is opening up about health issues faced by two of her her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh.
She wrote a first-person essay in Time: “I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter (Zahara), and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.”
She didn’t say which younger daughter she was referring to, but sources say 13-year-old Shiloh was photographed walking on crutches over the weekend while out shopping with her mom and her sister. And according to ET Online, Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to be with his daughter during her surgery.
