Angelina Jolie Drops Daughter Off At College

Angelina Jolie dropped her daughter, Zahara, 17, off at Spelman College on Thursday. “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” she said. ‘I haven’t started crying yet so, hopefully I can hold it together.’
Dad Brad Pitt also got emotional saying “She’s going to flourish even more at college.” He told told Vanity Fair “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.” Zahara isn’t the first little bird to fly their nest…In August 2019, Maddox headed to South Korea to attend Yonsei College.