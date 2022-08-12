      Weather Alert

Angelina Jolie Drops Daughter Off At College

Aug 12, 2022 @ 8:35am

Angelina Jolie dropped her daughter, Zahara, 17, off at Spelman College on Thursday. “I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” she said. ‘I haven’t started crying yet so, hopefully I can hold it together.’

Dad Brad Pitt also got emotional saying “She’s going to flourish even more at college.”  He told told Vanity Fair  “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”  Zahara isn’t the first little bird to fly their nest…In August 2019, Maddox headed to South Korea to attend Yonsei College.

TAGS
aNGELINA JOLIE daughter Spelman College Zahara
POPULAR POSTS
The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Amazing Sportsmanship After Little League Player Hit By Pitch
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split
Vote For Ethan The Dog To Win Hero Dog Award
Camila Cabello Has A New Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On