Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million To Help Kids Who Rely On School Lunches

Mar 26, 2020 @ 8:17am
Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to donate money to help out with the coronavirus outbreak by pitching in$1 million to No Kid Hungry… an organization distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches for their meals.

Jolie released a statement saying, “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support.”

