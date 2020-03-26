Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million To Help Kids Who Rely On School Lunches
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background.
Angelina Jolie is the latest celebrity to donate money to help out with the coronavirus outbreak by pitching in$1 million to No Kid Hungry… an organization distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches for their meals.
Jolie released a statement saying, “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support.”
