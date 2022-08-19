99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed

August 19, 2022 8:37AM EDT
Legal experts are weighing in on possible motives for Angelina Jolie’s request to make the findings of an FBI report into the incident on a private plane that lead to her divorce from Brad Pitt be made public.

A source close to Pitt says Jolie is “trying to inflict the most amount of pain” by rehashing what went down 6 years ago. The source continues “it was investigated and no charges were brought…” and that “it’s harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.” An attorney not affiliated with the case says a judge in their custody battle would determine what is the best for the kids based on their life now.

The 53-page report detailed an argument that happened during a flight back from a two-week vacation.  Jolie’s account of what happened said two of their kids “were outside the door crying and asked ‘Are you ok Mommy?’” Pitt allegedly yelled back, “‘No, mommy’s not ok. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.’”

That prompted her oldest son Maddox to say: “‘It’s not her, it’s you, you pr*ck,’” which she said enraged Pitt. She said he ran toward Maddox “like he was going to attack,” at which point she said she got Pitt into a choke hold that he tried to break by throwing himself back, pushing her into the chairs behind them.

 

