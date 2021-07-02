      Weather Alert

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted Together at Cozy LA Dinner

Jul 2, 2021 @ 6:55am

What the WHAT!? Angelina Jolie and none other than The Weeknd have been spotted spending time together in LA! The two spent hours at dinner together before leaving separately to avoid suspicion.

Angelina’s exes include Billy Bob Thornton and of course, Brad Pitt. While The Weeknd’s exes include Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. Are these two a couple? Friends?

Either way, we’re intrigued by this budding whatever-it-is.

TAGS
aNGELINA JOLIE dating rumor rumors The Weeknd
POPULAR POSTS
So Much Cuteness When A Dog Befriends A Baby Deer
5K For Kids Was A Huge Success!
Woman Who Caused Massive Pileup At Tour de France Will Be Sued By Event Organizers
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
Kelly's Proud Mama Moment At The Neighborhood Swim Meet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On