Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted Together at Cozy LA Dinner

What the WHAT!? Angelina Jolie and none other than The Weeknd have been spotted spending time together in LA! The two spent hours at dinner together before leaving separately to avoid suspicion.
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were recently spotted out and about together. https://t.co/3D5WXS2n1b pic.twitter.com/soA060ebLk
— E! News (@enews) July 2, 2021
Angelina’s exes include Billy Bob Thornton and of course, Brad Pitt. While The Weeknd’s exes include Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. Are these two a couple? Friends?
Either way, we’re intrigued by this budding whatever-it-is.