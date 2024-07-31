99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Injured In E-Bike Accident

July 31, 2024 7:20AM EDT
20-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was hospitalized in Los Angeles on July 29th after crashing his electric bicycle into a car on Los Feliz Boulevard. He rear-ended a car at a red light intersection, reportedly without wearing a helmet.

Emergency services found Pax with hip pain and a possible minor brain bleed. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Jolie joined him, and sources described him as stable.

 

