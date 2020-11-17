Andy Cohen Plans A Docuseries About Reality TV
Andy Cohen is hosting a producing a 7-part limited docuseries titled For Real: The Story Of Reality TV, which will look at the impact reality TV has had on society. E! is set to air it early next year. The series will revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments and share the inside scoop from the stars who lived through it.
In each episode, Cohen will explore a pivotal moment from reality TV, sit down with some of the biggest names, and also include commentary from industry insiders, producers and journalists. Some of the shows include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Survivor, The Bachelor, The Real World, and of course, Cohen’s own Real Housewives franchise.
He says the series will be like “great candy!”
MORE HERE