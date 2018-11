Starbucks already made the announcement that they are going to play it safe this year with their traditional holiday cups but they also added that they are going to also be worth some holiday cash.

Customers who order a drink on Nov. 2 will be able to grab a free, yes FREE, reusable red holiday cup.

The cups are limited edition and will also score you 50 cents off any grande size drink ordered after 2 p.m. between Nov. 3 and Jan. 7.

You can only grab the cups on the 2nd though so act fast!