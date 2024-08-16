99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ana Barbosu Is Award The Bronze Medal Taken From Jordan Chiles

August 16, 2024 5:22PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Another tough blow for Jordan Chiles after she was stripped of her bronze Olympic medal by the International Olympics Committee.  Now it hangs around the neck of Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who initially was stripped of it during the competition to give to Chiles.

Chiles recently spoke about the loss of her bronze medal, saying, “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow.” Barbosu is still hoping for the day all three competitors (herself, Chiles and her Romanian teammate Sabrina Voinea) are awarded bronze medals.

