An Ohio Man Is Only Consuming Beer For Lent. He Has Lost 15 Pounds!

A Cincinnati man is taking fasting for Lent to a whole new – and boozy – level. Del Hall, director of sales at local brewery Fifty West Brewing, is giving up everything for his Lenten fast.

Except beer. (My kind of guy!)

Hall plans to spend Lent fasting, using beer as his only calorie intake.

Friendly reminder: Lent is 46 days long. Traditionally, it includes 40 days of fasting and six Sundays, on which fasting is not practiced. Usually, people just eat fish on Fridays.

Hall decided to do something different this year. Instead of giving up fries or social media for a month and a few weeks, he decided to take a step back. Way back.

“Just like the monks used to do it back in the 1600s, I’m going to do the same thing,” Hall said in a Youtube video announcing the fast.

“It’s not necessarily about the weight loss as it is the challenge of replicating what the monks did.”

A week into Lent and he’s lost 15.2 pounds

For me it would be about the weight loss and the booze!