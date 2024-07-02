An Inspiring Spout with Jonah Marais

This week on the Spout Podcast, Erik Zachary sits down with Jonah Marais, formerly of Why Don’t We, for an exclusive and insightful conversation. Jonah dives into his exciting journey of launching his first solo project, marking a significant milestone as he releases music for the first time after Why Don’t We. He talks about the incredible relief and joy he feels in being able to be truly authentic with his fans, sharing his music and message without any filters.

Jonah also discusses his favorite types of shows and venues, providing a glimpse into the intimate and energetic settings he loves to perform in. He shares his thoughts on what’s to come, hinting at future projects and collaborations that fans can eagerly look forward to.

In a heartfelt segment, Jonah opens up about his personal struggles with mental health, candidly discussing the challenges he’s faced and how he’s emerged stronger on the other side. He talks about the importance of mental health awareness and the support systems that have helped him along the way.

One of the highlights of the episode is Jonah’s experience working with industry heavyweights like Ryan Lewis and directors Sherry and Jason Koenig, known for their work with Ed Sheeran. He shares behind-the-scenes stories and the creative process involved in these collaborations, giving listeners an inside look at the making of his music.

Tune in to this episode of the Spout Podcast for an inspiring and honest conversation with Jonah Marais, as he navigates his new path in the music industry, embraces authenticity, and connects with fans on a deeper level.

