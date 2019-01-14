An Egg Dethroned Kylie Jenner’s Most Liked Instagram Photo EVER

You read that right! A flipping photo of an egg is the most liked photo ever on Instagram. As on Sunday this photo has surpassed the likes of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby Stormi on Instagram from back in February.

The egg photo posted by @world_record_egg on January 4th has received more than 26 million likes, while the photo of Stormi hold the No. 2 spot for most likes ever on Instagram with 18.3 million likes!

According to Buzzfeed, the owner of the egg account is named Henrietta and is a chicken!! Henrietta told the publication, “I saw this as a challenge to beat it. It was nothing personal”

Kylie clearly got salty and fought back by posting a video laughing while she cracked an egg and poured its guts onto the hot Los Angeles pavement. She captioned the Instagram video “Take that little egg”.

In just five hours, her egg video has been liked by more than 11 million people. Kylie is jealous of an egg photo. If you can somehow manage to make it through the day without being this salty, you’re doing OK!!