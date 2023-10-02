99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

An Arrest Was Made In The 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur

October 2, 2023 9:30AM EDT
An arrest was just made of the man authorities now think orchestrated the drive-by killing in 1996 of rapper Tupac Shakur. Sixty-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with murder on Friday by Las Vegas prosecutors who he was the “shot caller”. Davis has long been one of four main suspects in the investigation and admitted in interviews and his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he provided the gun.

Those comments revived the investigation by providing police with “admissible evidence.” It’s the first arrest in the Tupac case and comes two months after cops raided Davis’ home. 

