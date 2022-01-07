An Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

Almost 15 years after a drug overdose took her life, Anna Nicole Smith is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary.
Director Ursula Macfarlane doesn’t have a title for it yet but says, “I approached Anna Nicole’s story as an epic mystery tale,” “How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture.”
She calls Anna Nicole one of “the most misunderstood women of our time.”
According to Netflix, the project will feature “never-before-seen, exclusive footage from an unreleased documentary of an enchanting, unguarded young Anna Nicole on the verge of global stardom, offering a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight, and her dreams as a young mother.”
This isn’t the first time a documentary on her has been done, but this one promises “surprising revelations” and testimony from people who reportedly declined to speak on the topic until now. Anna Nicole’s daughter Dannielynn lives here in Louisville with her dad, Larry Birkhead. No word on whether or not they are participating in this film.