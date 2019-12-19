An 8-Year-Old Toy Reviewer Is Still The Highest-Paid YouTuber
Ryan Kaji, the 8-year-old toy-reviewing star of the Ryan’s World channel, is still winning the YouTube game pulling in an estimated $26 million in 2019. Kind of makes your soul die a little inside doesn’t it? Like…WHY DIDN’T WE THINK OF THIS?? LOL
Also ranking high on Forbes’ list of top YouTube earners for 2019 are Dude Perfect, the trick-shot specialists affiliated with Whistle, who pulled in $20 million; Anastasia Radzinskaya, a 5-year-old Russian-American girl whose family operates several YouTube channels ($18 million); Rhett and Link, hosts of Good Mythical Morning ($17.5 million); and makeup artist Jeffree Star ($17 million). The earnings estimates for YouTubers come from advertising and sponsorships, merchandise sales, tour income and other revenue sources.
