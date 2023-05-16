An 8-Year-Old Is Rescued After Two Days Alone In A Michigan State Park

Source: YouTube

8-year-old Nante Niemi was camping with his grandpa and three uncles in the Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park in Michigan when he got lost. They were gathering firewood when one of the uncles told him to go back to camp, but Nante got turned around and ended up far away from their campsite.

When the group returned and didn’t see Nante, they tried searching but quickly realized they would need help. A search and rescue team was formed with 300 people looking for him in the 60,000 acres of woods. Will he go camping again? Yes…but he’ll be more prepared next time!