An 8-Year-Old Becomes Youngest To Climb El Capitan

An eight-year-old boy has become the youngest person to summit El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and he did it with his dad!

Sam Baker is from Colorado and made the climb with his dad, Joe. Their climb started October 24th with two other team members. But rock climbing has been a huge part of their family life for many years, and Sam “was in a harness before he could walk,” his father explained. It’s taken a lot of training at peaks all over the country. Joe expected Sam to cry because it’s so tough, but he worked through it. He says the key is setting small goals to accomplish. They made it to the top on October 28th and had a little peak party!