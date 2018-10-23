Amy Schumer Just Announced Her Pregnancy In The Best Way

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Amy Schumer speaks at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Amy Schumer is expecting her first child. The actress confirmed her pregnancy news in a fairly unconventional way: through the Instagram Story of journalist Jessica Yellin.

Yellin took to social media today, October 22nd to encourage people to vote. She captions the video, “Countdown to the midterms…plus a baby scoop.”

In her next video, Yellin shares Schumer’s personal voting recommendations for the upcoming November 6th midterm elections.

At the bottom of the note, Schumer writes: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Honestly, this is a pretty amazing way to announce a pregnancy and get people to vote!