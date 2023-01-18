Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes “Lawyered Up” As Rumors Swirl They Are Fired

Chris Harrison knows a thing or two about controversial exits…from the same parent company: ABC. Harrison was let go from hosting “The Bachelor” on ABC after suggesting in an interview the public doesn’t rush to judge a “Bachelor” contestant’s old party photos because “woke” standards are different now.

And on his “Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison”, Harrison said he had “strong feelings” watching what Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are going through with their bosses at ABC’s GMA3. They are said to have “lawyered up” to fight their termination for having a romantic relationship. Harrison encouraged Holmes and Robach to “fight the good fight”, saying the “only thing they are guilty of is falling in love.”