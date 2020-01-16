      Weather Alert

Americans Divided Over ‘Boneless Wings’

Jan 16, 2020 @ 3:21pm
colorful platter of fried chicken wings in barbecue sauce with ranch and celery with beer in background

What is a boneless chicken wing? If you ask some Americans, they’re just chicken nuggets with better branding.

According to a new survey by an Alabama-based sauce company, 34-percent of respondents aren’t fans of the term. However, 53 percent are totally cool with “boneless wings” being on menus.

Moore’s Marinades & Sauces also found that Americans believe 16 wings should fill a single sitting basket, but on Super Bowl Sunday, that figures drops to nine.

Fried is the preferred way to serve them, but grilled and baked are ok too. Making at home edged out ordering at the restaurant by one percent.

