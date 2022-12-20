Americans Can Only Tolerate 4 Hours With Family

That much? Americans love their families…in small doses. A survey of 2,000 Americans who are traveling to visit family for the holidays found respondents can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment to themselves. About 75% of survey respondents say they hit a point where they need time away from the crowd. The Motel 6 poll also found that people get creative when escaping, with 1-in-4 saying they have hidden in a relative’s house to be alone. About 37% have gone as far as to make an excuse and leave the house altogether.

Be honest…what’s the ideal amount of time to spend with your whole family?