American Idols And Pink Cadillacs Will Be Part Of Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Former “American Idols” Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia are set to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

Stevie Wonder and Faith Hill will also be among 19 artists set to perform at the service in her hometown of Detroit on August 31th. As a nod to her song, pink Cadillac owners have been called to line their vehicles along Seven Mile near Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. More than 100 pink Caddies are expected to file in outside the church at 8:30 a.m., and owners will be permitted to attend the private funeral.

