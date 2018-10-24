American Idol Has Invaded Louisville

American Idol was in town holding auditions at the Muhammad Ali Center for those that got a golden ticket at summer bus tour stops.

Several people spotted the judges around town including WDRB anchor, Gilbert Corsey who ran into Katy Perry at the Thornton’s at Broadway and Second Street.

She was leaving Thornton’s, where she just got some Mega Millions tickets. Unfortunately, she didn’t win.

She took several pictures with fans before getting in her car and wishing everyone good luck.