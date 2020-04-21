‘American Idol’ Has A Plan To Finish The Season Remotely
The pandemic threw a big wrench in shifting to the live portion of this season of “American Idol”. So how are they carrying out the rest if the show now that the pre-taped segments are done?
According to Variety, Ryan Seacrest will anchor the show from his house, using the original American Idol desk from the show’s run on Fox, which he was keeping in his garage. The show will be produced live-to-tape, with the 20 contestants sending in their footage for the producers to edit into something manageable.
Most importantly, there will be only four episodes, which means multiple eliminations each week. On Sunday’s episode, the top 20 will be cut down to 10. ABC exec Rob Mills tells Variety that “four weeks is the right amount of time for these people to perform. It’s going to be more cutthroat…there is going to be less room for error. And I think that will make it more exciting.”
All the contestants were sent iPhone cameras and lighting kits, and have been having multiple online meetings with the producers about how to shoot their performances at home, how to do their own wardrobe, make-up and hair, and how to work with the American Idol in-house band and vocal coaches.
Meanwhile, the producers are setting it up so judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be able to watch the performances along with the contestants on a split screen. The only live moment will be the finale, when Ryan announces the winner.
One thing that won’t change, though: Celebrity guests are still planned. And they are already thinking about next season telling you how to audition!
