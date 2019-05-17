‘American Idol’ Finale Lineup Packed With Stars

“American Idol” has its top 3 thanks to viewer votes.

ABC also decided to pick the show back up for a third season, though the judges table isn’t yet set in stone.

ABC and FremantleMedia North America have only recently started negotiations on possible new talent deals for “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It’s understood that ABC has told Fremantle it hopes to make “Idol” a long-term network franchise but only if the current cost structure can come down (*cough* maybe Katy Perry’s $25 million paycheck??) The show has gotten decent ratings but not spectacular. “Idol’s” two hour Sunday installment is averaging 8.9 million viewers, ranking it as the second-highest rated unscripted series on ABC behind “The Bachelor.”

As for what to expect from the finale…traditionally, the previous season’s winner would come back to perform on the finale. But that might not happen as there is some drama with Maddie Poppe.

Was waiting for “ALSO from last week, our season 16 winner has an album coming out May 17th”…. — Maddie Poppe (@MaddiePoppe) April 29, 2019

She is apparently upset they made no mention of her album dropping days before the finale when she was featured on Disney night performing with last season’s runner-up (and her boyfriend, Caleb Lee Hutchinson). Producers also reportedly told her the finale was booked up so there would be no time for her to perform her single from the album. The finale airs Sunday at 8pm.

